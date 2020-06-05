LaFleur talks on Floyd's death, team video, and return to Lambeau

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with the media on Friday about a variety of topics.

REACTION TO GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH

Right now, football is the furthest thing from most people's minds, including LaFleur’s. He was asked about his thoughts of George Floyd’s death.

"When I saw that video, it was appalling man,” LaFleur said. “It was totally unacceptable, here we are in 2020 and this stuff is still ongoing.”

“Just really trying to listen to our players, trying to listen to some of my closest friends that have dealt with this stuff throughout their life. And trying to come up with ways to not only talk about it, but to be about it."

RODGERS LEADS WAY ON TEAM VIDEO

Instead of a press release, the Packers released a powerful video calling for change. The video featured LaFleur and a number of players, including Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback proved again he not only serves as the Packers’ leader on the field, but off it as well.

"Aaron Rodgers kind of took the bull by the horns and wrote a specific piece that we would all say at the beginning and at the end,” said LaFleur. “And everybody in the middle kind of put their own story.”

“So there was a lot of meaning behind it, and I was really proud of our guys. I thought it was exceptionally well done."

The idea for the video came jointly from the Packers leadership council. Besides Rodgers, the council includes players like Davante Adams, Z'adarius Smith, and Mason Crosby.

LAFLEUR BACK AT LAMBEAU

More than two months after the NFL closed all team facilities, coaches were allowed back today. Many will continue to work remotely, but LaFleur evidently missed his office at Lombardi Avenue in Titletown.

“Actually I am in Lambeau (Field) which is a really good feeling,” LaFleur said. “What we did is this, we've operated virtually from our homes this whole offseason. So I made it totally optional for our staff, if they wanted to come in they can.”

“But I’m going to leave it up to each individual's discretion about whether they want to come back into this building."

LaFleur added that there weren't many coaches at the office today. He also joked that the only coach not allowed back into the building, is assistant defensive backs coach Ryan Downard. He and his wife just welcomed a baby into their family.