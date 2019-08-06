La Crosse officer-involved shooting names released

The name of the officer hurt in the La Crosse officer-involved shooting that happened during the weekend is released.

The suspect was previously identified as Allen Kruk, and the responding officer has been identified as Dustin Darling.

According to Wisconsin Department of Justice, La Crosse Police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance complaint when the suspect shot Darling, who returned fire that hit Kruk.

Kruk received life saving measures and was transferred to an area hospital.

Officer Darling was treated and released.

