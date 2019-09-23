La Crosse Police look for suspect in unprovoked attack

The City of La Crosse Police Department is looking for information on a suspect who punched a victim in an unprovoked attack.

Officials say the victim was arriving for work Sunday around 3:55 a.m. at the 1004 La Crosse Street location of Rudy’s Drive in when the suspect had a brief conversation with the victim before punching him.

The video and police describe the suspect as a younger college aged white male, wearing a grey or light blue polo with a stripe, khaki shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you know the suspect or have any information, you are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240 and reference the incident number, which is 19-45788.

