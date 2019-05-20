Heartbroken community honors Mitchell Lundgaard

A husband, a father, a brother, and a hero. A heartbroken community has come out to honor fallen Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard.

A solemn processional of fire engines and law enforcement vehicles has escorted Lundgaard to Appleton Alliance Church for a visitation and memorial service in his honor. Mourners led a casket draped in an American flag into the church.

CLICK HERE to watch coverage of the processional.

Citizens lined the processional route, carrying American flags and shedding tears for a man who died in the line of service to their community. Civilians offered up salutes.

Lundgaard, who was posthumously promoted to driver/engineer, was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department. He was shot and killed May 15 while responding to a medical call at Valley Transit Center.

"Today, we bring our brother home! The Lundgaard family and AFD appreciate the love and support from all," reads a post on the Appleton Fire Department Facebook page.

Lundgaard leaves behind a wife and three young boys.

The processional started at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel and Crematory at 606 N. Oneida Street. The route took the processional by Fire Station #1, at 700 N Drew St. That's where Mitchell Lundgaard served.

Lundgaard was carried by Engine 9321 to Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd. Lundgaard's three young boys were in the engine. A visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. The visitation is open to the public.

Members of the public felt compelled to show their reverence for Mitchell Lundgaard.

"My dad was a fireman, my son-in-law is a fireman, and it can happen to anybody. So you want to be here to pay our respects," says Kathy Hanson, Appleton resident.

Private funeral services begin at 6 p.m. This service is closed to the public. We will carry live coverage on WBAY TV-2, wbay.com

After the service is complete, a processional will travel back to the funeral chapel. This is expected to start at approximately 7:15 p.m. The public is again encouraged to line the boulevards to honor a fallen hero. More than 200 emergency vehicles will be part of this processional.

The Appleton Fire Department has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Mitcehll Lundgaard's family. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Mitchell Lundgaard was shot May 15 while responding to a medical call at Valley Transit Center. A 47-year-old man pulled a gun and shots were exchanged between the suspect and Appleton Police.

Lundgaard was hit by gunfire. He was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. "The efforts by the ThedaCare Emergency Room staff were nothing less than extraordinary. Tragically, he died from his injuries Wednesday evening," Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen said.

Appleton Police Officer Paul Christensen was hit by gunfire and treated at a local hospital and released.

Brittany L. Schowalter, a 30-year-old bystander, was also struck by gunfire. She survived and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooter died at the scene.

Two Appleton Police Officers--Paul Christensen and Sgt. Christopher Biese-- fired at least one round each, police say. They've been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. CLICK HERE for more details on the investigation.

