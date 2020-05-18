Kyli Blume's unanticipated talent

Many athletes around the state have unforeseen talents, but Marathon's Kyli Blume’s might take the cake for most unexpected.

A talent you would not expect from a three sport athlete.

“I think it’s just exciting cause it’s something that not everybody can do, and I like to see their reaction of people when I do it,” said Blume.

Kyli Blume discovered her love for yodeling out of the blue.

“I actually was just watching a video on my phone, and it was a song of a girl yodeling, and I was like that sounds really cool,” said Blume.

Blume has been yodeling for about four years. A unique talent that she says she will only do recreationally.

“I think it’s just a fun thing to have in my back pocket,” said Blume.

Yodeling isn’t the only gift Blume holds. She says she tries to dip her toes in all sorts of activities. Ultimately, her passion is in teaching.

“Every Wednesday night for like an hour I would go to my class of fifth graders, and I would make lesson plans and teach them a chapter basically a week," said Blume.

The hardest part about school being closed wasn’t the fact that she couldn’t play sports, but that she didn’t get to see her students again.

“It meant a lot to me," said Blume. "That was also another kind of disappointment I had. I didn’t really get to say goodbye to them either because that was pretty much canceled.”