Kwik Trip says delivery option from Wausau stores is coming

Kwik Trip delivery could be coming to Wausau.

The delivery launched Thursday in Madison and La Crosse. The two stores featured in the pilot delivery are the downtown Madison location, 1421 Monroe St. and 530 West Ave in La Crosse.

In addition to Wausau, delivery in Eau Claire and Appleton could begin in late summer and early fall.

Delivery is available because of a partnership with EatStreet. Customers can select from 400 items, including hot food and beverages, snacks and even ice cream.

Kwik Trip has 660 locations.