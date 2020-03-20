Kwik Trip looking to hire 2,000 statewide

Kwik Trip announced Friday they’re looking to hiring 2,000 workers.

They are looking to fill jobs in production facilities, and distribution and transportation divisions.

“In addition to year-round and seasonal positions, we understand that individuals may have been displaced due to COVID-19 and are looking for work temporarily until they are able to return to their current employment. The increased volume we are experiencing right now provides an opportunity for those individuals to earn income during this time,” stated Recruiting Manager, Stephanie Cormican.

Click here to apply online.

