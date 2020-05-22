Kwik Trip launches 'glazer' scented candle for Donut Day

It make have started as an April Fool’s joke but Kwik Trip announced plans Friday to sell a glazer-scented candle.

Starting May 25, the official Glazer Donut candle will be available for pre-sale at smithcocandlesllc.com. The candles will officially launch and be available for online purchase on National Donut Day, June 5.

The scent includes top notes of sweetened milk, granulated sugar and pastry flour, middle notes of confectioner's sugar and rich creamy vanilla, and bottom notes of fried dough, buttercream and sweet vanilla glaze.

Smith and Co. Candles LLC, based in Eau Claire will make the candles.

