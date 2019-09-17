Kwik Trip cuts the ribbon on another location in Weston

Kwik Trip is cutting the ribbon on yet another location in Weston. The gas station on Barbican Ave. opened its doors on Thursday September 10th. Customers said that so far, the new location has been incredibly busy.

"We couldn't find a place to park. We drove around and around and around. There was no place to park,” said Cindi Strobel who was at the new location on Monday.

The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. with a giveaway and guest speakers. The ribbon will be cut at10 a.m. Jamie Diethlem, the store leader said they will also be donating two $1,000 checks to Blessings in a Backpack and the Weston Canine Program, two local charities in the area.

"Kwik Trip does this every time we open a store. We just want to get involved with the community and make a difference so we just picked two that are near and dear to our hearts and go for it."

While there is another Kwik Trip just two minutes down the road, customers have said that the new location is needed.

"I said to my husband this morning, they have to put in a new Kwik Trip because there is an intersection of two roads. Therefor there has to be another Kwik Trip there,” Strobel said.

Diethlem agreed and said that Kwik Trip is more than just a place to fill your car.

"It's not just a gas station. This is where they come for everything. Their morning jump, their meats their grocery items. It's a one stop shop,” Diethlem said.

The grand opening specials that started Monday give customers a chance to win a year of free gas and pick up free coffee all week. Many items are also on sale until October 6th.