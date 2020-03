Kwik Trip is teaming up with EatStreet to help you get the essential items you need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Monday, the more than 70 Kwik Trip locations in Wisconsin, including Wausau, that offer delivery on EatStreet will waive fees for every order of $8 or more.

All food and essential items like eggs, bread and toilet paper are available. Beer, liquor and tobacco are not available for delivery.