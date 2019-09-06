Kronenwetter finalizing construction on new pedestrian paths

The village of Kronenwetter is working to make travel safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. Friday, the village announced the Old Highway 51 pedestrian path is nearing completion.

The 2.7 mile trails runs along Old Highway 51, Queenland Drive, Cedar Road and the Wisconsin River. The trail will eventually link the existing paved multi-use trails at Maple Ridge Road and Kowalski Road.

Long-term, the village plans to connect the trails to Rothschild and Mosinee.

Village leaders said the trails are 75% funded by a combination of federal and local grants and area donations.

