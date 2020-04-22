Kronenwetter family celebrates Earth Day despite COVID-19

With the beautiful weather, people are trying their best to go outside safely with COVID-19. That's what one Kronenwetter family is doing, with even greener intentions.

"The kids were just stuck at home, jumping off walls, and it was a nice day out finally and we decided to go to a park. We noticed a lot of trash and we had some bags in the van and we started picking up trash," Kronenwetter resident Megan Schemmel said.

Soon the Schemmel family turned their excuse to be outside into a way to push themselves.

"Soon we made a promise to ourselves that everyday we would do a good deed, go to a park and clean it up," Schemmel added.

During their time, they came away with a pretty good amount.

"So we pick up between one and three shopping bags full of trash every time we go," Schemmel stated.

Megan brings her two children with her everyday. Even though they only get a few trash bags each time, they know they are making a difference.

"It makes us feel proud of ourselves because we're doing it," Maryin Schemmel said.

They encourage other families to follow suit.

"I guess that's what my message to parents would be, just get out there and do a good deed with your kids," Megan explained.

To get involved with their cleanup initiative, click here.