Kronenwetter event to help ‘Take a Vet Fishing’

Ownership at Village Crossing convenience store in Kronenwetter is hosting an event Saturday that aims to give back to the veterans who’ve given so much for their country.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. people can enjoy live music, food, games and raffles with all of the proceeds going to support the non-profit group ‘Take a Vet Fishing.’ The organization helps veterans with PTSD by taking them on therapeutic professionally guided fishing trips.

The event is family-friendly and free to attend. There will be a large 50/50 raffle, along with raffle baskets from local businesses. Any in-kind donation is appreciated. Village Crossing has already received a $500 donation from Wausau veterans support group ‘Patriots for Warriors.’

"We love to give back to the community being a locally, family owned store, we feel that's very important so we want to give back to those that have served. Just a simple thing like putting a fishing pole in a veteran's hand can bring a world of happiness to them," said Village Crossing owner Carrie Sickler.

Village Crossing is located at 2323 County Road X in Kronenwetter.

