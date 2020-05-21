Kohl’s to reopen most Wisconsin stores this Friday

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) -- Kohl’s will be reopening 34 of its 41 stores in Wisconsin starting Friday, May 22.
However, the retailer says seven of its stores: Madison East, Madison West, Madison South, Appleton North, Darboy, Racine and Janesville will remain closed until May 26. Those locations will not open with the others due to county stay-at-home orders.
The Menominee Falls-based company decided to shut all its stores in the U.S. down due to COVID-19 concerns about two months ago.
Hours for stores will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
Kohl's is implementing some changes. Those changes are:
- Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.
- For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.
- An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.
- In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
- Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.
- Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.
- Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.
- Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.
- Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.
- Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.