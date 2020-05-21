Kohl’s to reopen most Wisconsin stores this Friday

Kohl’s will be reopening 34 of its 41 stores in Wisconsin starting Friday, May 22.

However, the retailer says seven of its stores: Madison East, Madison West, Madison South, Appleton North, Darboy, Racine and Janesville will remain closed until May 26. Those locations will not open with the others due to county stay-at-home orders.

The Menominee Falls-based company decided to shut all its stores in the U.S. down due to COVID-19 concerns about two months ago.

Hours for stores will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Kohl's is implementing some changes. Those changes are: