Kohl's to launch curbside pick-up April 2

In an email to customers Tuesday, Kohl’s announced they’ll launch limited-contact curbside pick-up beginning April 2.

The stores will remain closed to customers.

“Customers can shop online and get their items within two hours… It will be available at most Kohl’s stores daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The company says items available for curbside pick-up will be denoted on Kohl’s website with ‘drive-up’.

Customers will then call the store and an employee will place the items in the trunk. Details on participating locations will be released on Kohls.com on April 2.