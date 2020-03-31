Kohl's to keep its stores closed indefinitely, plans to furlough store employees

Kohl’s stores across the country will remain closed until further notice, the Menomonee Falls-based company announced Monday. The company’s brick-and-mortar stores, which temporarily closed on March 19, because of the coronavirus outbreak, were originally slated to reopen on Wednesday.

“These are unprecedented times as our communities around the country come together to support the nationwide efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass explained. “At Kohl’s we are committed to doing our part as we extend the duration of our store closures to protect the health and safety of our customers and our associates.”

Kohl’s shoppers will still be able to find items on the store’s website, kohls.com, or on its app and have the items shipped directly to their home. Additionally, customers will be able to pick up items they ordered at the store locations between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., starting Thursday. Kohl's currently operates three stores in the Madison-area.

Because of the extended closures, the department store chain plans to furlough employees at its stores and distribution centers, as well as some corporate officers who have seen their duties diminished by the ongoing closures. Furloughed employees will continue to receive existing health legislation and the company reminded them they may benefit from recently passed federal legislation.

“It is an incredibly difficult decision to extend our store closures and temporarily furlough some of our associates,” said Gass. “We look forward to the day that we can reopen our stores to welcome our associates back and serve the millions of families across the country that shop Kohl’s.”

At the time of the original closure, Gass said Kohl’s would provide workers with two calendar weeks of pay. She also plans to work without a salary until the crisis is over.