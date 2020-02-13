Kohl's to eliminate 250 positions

Kohl's is set to eliminate 250 positions. WDJT-TV reports the announcement was made Wednesday.

Jen Johnson, Kohl's Senior Vice President of Communications, stated the reorganization within the business will empower decision-making, reduce management layers, streamline communications and drive greater efficiency.

She said the departures include removing a layer of regional store leadership roles and positions, restructuring teams in our merchant organization, and changes to other positions in our corporate offices.

“We put a great deal of thought and planning into this decision and have offered a competitive severance package and outplacement services to help all affected associates as they transition to their next step. We deeply thank these associates for their contributions and years of service at Kohl’s.”

Kohl’s has more than 1,100 locations in the U.S.

