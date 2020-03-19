Kohl's nationwide closing at 7 p.m., will provide employees with 2 weeks pay

Kohl’s announced Thursday it will close at 7 p.m. nationwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement on its website, a date for reopening was not listed, but it did state the closure is temporary, with plans to reopen after April 1.

“We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” stated Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

The announcement reminder customers they could still shop online at Kohls.com.

