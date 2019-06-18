Kohl's launches clothing with special needs families in mind

Parents are praising Kohl’s following news the department store is selling clothing for special needs kids in mind.

The clothing comes in sizes from baby to young adult. The adaptive features include abdominal access, sensory-friendly and wheelchair-friendly options.

A press release states:

Kohl’s is committed to families –– all families, with all kinds of needs.

The new designs also offer flat seams, wider neck, longer lengths, two-way zippers, diaper-friendly and hook and loop closures.

Click here to view adaptive designs on Kohls.com.

