Kocourek Automotive covers employee health insurance premiums, provided bonuses in April

Kocourek Automotive is covering the health insurance premiums for the month of April for all their full-time employees, as well as providing each with a $1,000 bonus.

General manager Pete Irwin says the bonus is both to help them cover expenses, as well as help keep cash flowing within the community.

"[Employees] feel that they're part of something bigger than just coming to work every day. They're held accountable to do things here, but now they're getting rewarded for just doing what they're supposed to do, above and beyond just a normal day," he said.

He says the business is doing well currently. Car dealerships have been allowed to remain open under Governor Evers' Safer at Home order.