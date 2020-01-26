Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant died in a crash near Calabasas, California, a source told The Associated Press.

All five people aboard the helicopter died in the crash.

It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter.

Variety reports that officials confirmed Bryant was a passenger aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, a Los Angeles County suburb.

The Los Angeles Times also reports Bryant was killed in the crash.

The story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.