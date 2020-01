The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is confirming five people are dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died in the crash, sources confirm to CNN.

There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

