Know before you go: Hamilton opens this week at the Overture Center

One of the most anticipated shows at the Overture Center for the Arts opens on Tuesday night for a more than two-week run.

As the curtain opens on Hamilton, officials are reminding all patrons to be prepared for larger crowds. According to an Overture spokesman, they are expecting sold-out shows for most of the performances.

Gary Kohn, Director of Public Relations, said people attending performances should double and triple check their tickets for the correct date and time. If there are questions about tickets, the Overture Center Box Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 608-258-4141.

The Overture Hall lobby will be open 90 minutes before each performance and theater doors will be open 30 minutes before curtain time.

Kohn said there will be heightened security measures. All guests will be scanned with a wand for prohibited metallic items. Guest will be asked to remove those items from the premises. Security measures for Overture Hall can be found here.

Parking

People should plan for parking, and Kohn said it could be complicated. The Overture Center ramp between West Dayton and West Mifflin Streets as well as the State Street Capitol Ramp on the corner of State and East Dayton Streets are the best options.

People can check the real-time parking availability and other parking options by checking out the Madison Parking Utility website.

Special Displays

In partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society, several Hamilton artifacts will be on display Tuesday, Thursday, and Dec. 6. People can read the Reynolds Pamphlet, experience Washington’s Farewell Address in its original newspaper printing, or get see original autographs of Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington and others.

Hamilton runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 8.

To learn about the Hamilton ticket lottery, click here.

