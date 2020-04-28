Knit and Crochet club create gloves for cancer center

The Lincoln High School Knit and Crochet Club of Wisconsin Rapids is using their time at home to help those in need.

While at home, the club of eight has teamed up with Marshfield Clinic Oncology to make fingerless gloves and lap blankets for those undergoing chemotherapy. Cherie Hanneman one of the advisors for the club, said this isn’t the first time the club has used their talents to help someone out.

“They don’t want to do personal projects. They are all about donating items to those who need them,” Hanneman said.

The group kicked off their glove projects right as everyone moved home for the safer at home order, but donated a stack of lap blankets back in December. At this time the group already has 30 pairs of gloves and another handful of blankets to give to the cancer center.

"It shows that they are not forgotten with all the troubles that are going on right now. They still have to go in and do everything and they are risking their lives. I know I have personal family that still goes through stuff like that so it's nice to know that we still care,” said Callie Mathiesen, a senior at Lincoln High School.

The kids say they work at least a few hours every day on their projects when done with school work. Vanya Kliewer said it’s nice to be able to do something she loves and give back at the same time.

"If I can take a hook and some yarn and crochet some gloves for them and help them out in any way possible. I feel like it is amazing that I can help out and not feel like I'm not doing anything,” Kliewer said.