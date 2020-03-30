Knezic makes the save of a lifetime

“He was told that he was never going to walk again,” said Noah Knezic's mom Pamela Knezie.”

Noah Knezic was diagnosed with Legg Calve Perthes at nine-years-old.

“I had three surgeries when I was 9-10 for that,” said Noah Knezic. “Two more freshman year just to reconstruct it and stuff. Originally, they said I wasn’t supposed to run or anything.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Legg Calve Perthes is a childhood condition that occurs when blood supply to the ball part of the hip joint is temporarily interrupted and the bone begins to die.

“A lot of hours of PT, physical therapy,” said Noah.

But that didn’t stop him from getting back on the pitch.

“I think I was back playing soccer by like sixth grade was when I started traveling again,” sad Noah Knezic.

Until more injuries set in. Knezic blew out his ankle, broke his pinky and broke his cheekbone, but that made the triumph all the more sweet.

“He was in so much pain, but he got through those times and I remember them as hard, but now looking back, I realize that it was really about developing who he was and his character and his tenacity,” said Pamela Knezic.

This season Knezic proved that tenacity. Wausau West took home the Wisconsin Valley Conference crown in soccer and Knezic was named the conference player of the year. The first goalkeeper to garner the award in conference history.

“It’s over the top for me because, you know, when I see him succeed, I just remember where he came from,” said Pamela Knezic.

“I was really happy with how it turned out and the hard-work that I put in and my family put in, and just everything paying off,” said Noah Knezic.