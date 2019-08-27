'Kitten season' overwhelms Marathon County Humane Society

The Marathon County Humane Society posted a plea for help to its social media followers over an extremely high number of rescues being turned over to the shelter.

Of those animals, 69 are kittens. It's a lot, even for a shelter used to having an increased number this time of year.

"We're happy to be able to take care of them. We're just needing some help to make it through this kitten season and encouraging everyone to come in and adopt one or two or three or four... whichever you prefer" Executive Director Lisa Leiterman said.

If you aren't ready to adopt, there are more ways you can help. The shelter said in its social media post, canned or dry kitten food and milk replacer are most needed.

You can drop off a donation in person or purchase something from the humane society's Amazon Wish List.