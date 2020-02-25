Kindness Month shows students the importance of the golden rule

While a lot of schools participate in random acts of kindness week, one local school has taken it upon themselves to it a month-long challenge.

Howe Elementary Schools 'Kindness Tree' highlights all the nice things seen at school unanimously for students to reflect on. Feb. 24,2020. (WSAW Photo).

All throughout February Howe Elementary School in Wisconsin Rapids has been working hard to instill kindness in their students. Each morning the school starts their day with a kindness pledge and kindness challenge to do at school and at home.

Tine Miller the Principal at the elementary school said it has been fun to really go all in for the students.

“it feels so good to know that we're instilling these values for kids that hopefully continue on for the rest of their lives,” Miller said.

Throughout the month, teachers have spent countless hours of their personal time on the challenge. Leah Boon the school counselor said the teachers have been caught making signs, creating fun activities, finding videos, games and crafts all revolving around kindness, littering the hallways with kind notes and posters.

“Seeing some of the activities that teachers are taking on without even being asked, they're just jumping on board and saying, yes, this is an important thing that we're doing and we want to continue to give back and keep teaching all throughout the day,” Boon said.

One big project has been the schools ‘Kindness Tree’ in the cafeteria. The tree highlights all the great things seen in the hallways at school with a unanimous heart, teaching that kindness isn’t about personal gain.

Brenda Simon, the schools paraprofessional who fronted the project said she hopes the extra effort will show the students just how easy it is to be kind.

“It's a smile. It's a hug. It's maybe just a look that says, I care about you asking somebody to play compliments, Simon said.

While their month of kindness is almost over, many teachers have spoken out about continuing to push kindness in the classroom.

The school has also colored personal bookmarks for the public library hoping the community will follow in their random acts of kindness.

