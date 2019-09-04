Kind calls for alternative trade war approach; Duffy defends tariffs

With another Congressional session kickstarting Monday, Democratic representative Ron Kind is calling for an alternative approach to the trade war with China--one that departing Republican congressman Sean Duffy says has failed before.

In a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, Kind called for a two-part solution to dealing with China's intellectual theft issues, a major reason behind the President's escalating tariffs. Kind said the President's doubling down on tariffs was "disturbing...it is the lack of vision or long-term strategy or plan."

Kind wants to build an international coalition of "like-minded countries" experiencing the same issues with China trade, and organize against China through the World Trade Organization. Secondly, he says it's just about being better than them.

"Let’s beat them. Let’s out-create them. Let’s out-innovate them. Let’s out-compete them. You do that by investing in a sound infrastructure program at home," Kind noted.

But Duffy, who authored a bill in January that would expand the President's tariff power, says that approach hasn't worked in the past. "Ron Kind is trying to implement policies that have failed us for decades," he told NewsChannel 7. "The bottom line is the Ron Kind approach has allowed China to eat our lunch, take our jobs, steal our technology and set them up to win in the long run."

China joined the WTO in 2001, after which its exports soared, but it continued to violate WTO rulings on intellectual property theft, Congressional testimony indicated. Kind wants to file complaints through the WTO based on intellectual property theft, saying that bringing multiple countries together would make it harder for China to retaliate--and more difficult to ignore the WTO.

"When you have a company that invests $300 million in a new technology and China steals it from them, and that American company has to recoup their costs of that $300 million and China doesn't have to recoup any costs, you cannot compete in that environment," Duffy noted.

Kind said Duffy's support of the President's policies is in the minority among Republicans in Congress. "There is wide bipartisan agreement in Congress that the President has overstepped his trade authority and the boundaries there by acting unilaterally, with very little consultation with Congress," Kind noted.

Duffy, on the other hand, says his constituents of either party tell him they support the policies.

For Wisconsin farmers, critics say the tariffs have aggravated an existing economic crisis amid falling product prices. 60 more farms closed across the state in August, bringing the total for 2019 to 551.

In the newest Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday that interviewed 800 registered voters, 47% of Wisconsin Republican voters polled thought that trade war was helping the economy. 72% of Democrats polled, on the other hand, believed it hurt the economy. Dr. Charles Franklin, the poll's director, says those opinions could shift as consumers start to feel the impact of the latest round of tariffs, which particularly impacted the end consumer.