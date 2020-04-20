Kids from Wisconsin forced to cancel 2020 touring performances

The Kids From Wisconsin’s Board has cancel the 2020 tour season.

In a news release, the board cited health and safety of both the performers and the large audiences that come out to see them as they travel across the state each summer.

“It’s really difficult for a group that has brought so much joy to audiences and helped so many young performers over the last 51 consecutive summers to make this decision to cancel,” stated Tim Riesterer, board president for the Kids From Wisconsin. “But, after a thorough evaluation of the health and safety concerns and watching many other festivals and musical events cancel or postpone, it became clear this was the only wise choice.”

For the last 51 summers, the Kids From Wisconsin have toured across the Midwest performing a live, two-hour Broadway-style revue of song, dance and music for more than 120,000 people each year.

According to the release, the current decision by the Kids From Wisconsin does not affect their annual performances at Wisconsin State Fair. It’s scheduled to run Aug. 6-16.