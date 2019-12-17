Kidnapping charge dropped against suspect in Aniah Blanchard case

The kidnapping charge filed against one of the three suspects in the Aniah Blanchard murder case is being dropped, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Court documents indicate Antwon ‘Squirmy’ Fisher was originally arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping on the belief that he provided transportation to Ibraheem Yazeed and disposed of evidence in the case.

Now, Hughes says that because none of Fisher’s actions happened in Lee County, and because his actions didn’t meet the state’s legal benchmark for charging him as an accomplice, he sought the dismissal of the charge on “legal and jurisdictional grounds.”

Lee County District Judge Russell Bush agreed to dismiss the charge.

Yazeed is charged with capital murder for Blanchard’s death. In seeking the death penalty, Hughes said it had been determined that Yazeed was the lone person involved in Blanchard’s abduction and murder.

The third suspect, David Johnson Jr. was charged with hindering prosecution.

"The investigation into the murder of Aniah Blanchard is still ongoing and we will continue to evaluate and exhaust all leads in the pursuit of justice for Aniah and her family,” Hughes stated.

Blanchard was last seen late on the night of Oct. 23 at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn and was reported missing the following day. Her body was found in a wooded area of Macon County just over a month later.

