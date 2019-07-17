Kid-friendly mountain bike trails coming to Stevens Point

Standing Rocks Park in Stevens Point is a destination for the skilled mountain biker.

"It's a hard-climbing, technically difficult trail and very good for advanced riders," said John Leek.

What their trail system lacks are family-friendly trails, something for the beginner, unlike neighboring Waupaca and Marathon Counties. 'PASTA,' Point Area Single Track Association, is adding a kid-friendly trail.

"The beginner trail's going to be about 4 feet wide. It's going to have a good sight line. Smooth, gentle on climbs," Leek said, a PASTA volunteer.

"I have an environmental degree which I can help translate some things into the trail process," added Jon Gottman, a longtime rider and PASTA volunteer.

They've been working on the 1-2 year-long project for the last 2.5 weeks.

"We were surprised how good the soil at Standing Rocks really is. We were worried about sand and excessive rocks," said trail builder Chris Schots.

"This park has got a wonderful canvas," Leek added.

Once the project is complete, the goal is Stevens Point becomes the gateway to the Wausau, Merrill, Rhinelander and Minocqua corridor and becomes a destination for all levels of mountain bikers.

"There's every reason to think we can double our ridership with local riders and beyond that," said Leek.

Gottman added, "The more people that I can help introduce to the sport of mountain biking, biking or anything in general it's a great thing."

'PASTA' has raised nearly $20,000 and would like to be between $25-30,000 by summer's end. For ways on how you can help, you can find that information attached to this story.

