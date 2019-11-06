'Kicking the Stigma' raises $8,000 for local mental health programs

Three out of four people are impacted by mental health issues. That's why a campaign is raising awareness on mental health and is doing so with the help of high school student athletes.

Stevens Point Area Senior High school and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln high school soccer players raised more than $8,000 this year.

Even more impressive 'Kicking the Stigma' campaign has raised more than $17,000 over the past three years.

The coach of the SPASH boys soccer program Derek Bell says it is important to talk to youth about such issues. "For us it means that our players are involved in that process and they understand that this is something that is important and it will impact their life in someway. It's something we can do to get them involved in the community that is above and beyond the soccer program."

All the money raised goes right back into their communities for local mental health programs in both Portage and Wood counties.

Next year they plan to expand the fundraiser by adding special jerseys and ramping up fundraising efforts.