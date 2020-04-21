Khris Middleton donates $25,000 to COVID-19 relief funds

Bucks star Khris Middleton has donated $25,000 to the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The $25,000 will be fully matched by the Joseph and Vera Zilber Family Trust Fund.

According to a Milwaukee Bucks press release "Together, the two gifts will provide nearly 2,500 supply kits for students and families, filled with cleaning and hygiene products and academic supplies."

The press release also added that the donation will "provide MPS students with approximately 2,500 supply kits for distribution in late April. Academic kits will include academic books and games, arts and crafts supplies, playing cards, board games, and puzzles. Hygiene kits will include laundry detergent, hand soap, and a variety of cleaning supplies. "