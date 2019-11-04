Key witness' emergency surgery postpones trial of father charged with son's death

The 10-day trial has been postponed for a man charged with his infant son’s death.

Henry Hughes, 23, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse. According to an online obituary, River Hughes died Sept. 18, 2016. He was 23 days old.

Online court records say a key witness underwent emergency surgery and will be unable for six-week. Both parties agreed they had no choice but to delay the trial.

According to court documents, an investigation began when the baby was 9-days-old. Henry Hughes told investigators River began coughing then turned blue and that's when he performed CPR and the child was taken to the hospital. Doctors stated the newborn had injuries to his ribs, ankle and a brain bleed.

Doctors said his injuries were consistent with "severe high velocity injury" and the newborn was in severe condition and was in a coma.

Hughes denied shaking the baby and said the injuries likely occurred during CPR.

Another child living in the home was examined during the investigation and found to have fractures to its forearm, rib, and foot. Court documents did not specify who was to blame for the injuries.

No new trial date has been set.

If convicted, Hughes faces up to 75 years in prison.

