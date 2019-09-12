Key to Happiness: 92-year-old woman works at Lake Hallie Taco John's

Even if you love your job, most working Americans are looking forward to finally retiring. But that's not the case for one local woman who even in her 90s is still serving up tacos.

92-year-old Jeanne Pederson is still working at Taco Johns in Lake Hallie.

Jeanne Pederson is not your typical 92-year-old woman. She spends her time working and three days a week she helps customers at the Taco John’s in Lake Hallie.

For all of her working life, Jeanne has worked in food service either at the White House Restaurant in Eau Claire or at Taco John’s. She enjoyed 9 years of retirement, but 2 years ago, at the age of 90, she decided she enjoyed working even more and went back to Taco John’s.

"This makes me happy, you have a lot of choices in life and my choice is to be happy so I had a lady ask me why do you smile all the time and I said I guess because I am happy,” said Jeanne Pederson.

Her willingness to work must run in the family since Jeanne works at the restaurant with her 75-year-old sister. Jeanne spends her days taking care of the lobby, cleaning and delivering food to customers.

"My husband passed away many years ago so I've been by myself for a long time and it's good to get out…just doing something and having a reason to get up and get going,” Pederson said.

While she enjoys all parts of her job, she says that seeing the customers and talking with them is what makes her the most happy.

