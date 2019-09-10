Kenosha man accused of making illegal vaping cartridges

Authorities say a Wisconsin man is accused of manufacturing thousands of counterfeit vaping cartridges a day with THC oil for almost two years.

Kenosha County prosecutors say 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines had 10 employees to make cartridges that were packaged to look professionally done. The Kenosha News reports authorities seized 188 pounds of marijuana, THC oil, and about $20,000

Police arrested Huffhines Thursday. Charges are pending and he's being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He's due in court Friday.

The arrest comes as health officials investigate 450 possible cases in 33 states where vaping was linked to a severe lung disease. Health officials have warned against buying counterfeit vaping cartridges. It's unknown if the Wisconsin operation has been linked to any illnesses.

