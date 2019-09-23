Keeping your dogs 'pawtected' this fall

We all look forward to the crisp air, colorful foliage, and break from the high summer temperatures that comes with the fall season. However, busy back to school schedules and the holiday rush comes along with it.

Veterinarian Dr. Lisa Lippman shares tips on keeping your dog safe in the fall.

As a busy pet parent, it’s important to check in with our pets regularly to ensure they stay happy and healthy. When it comes to helping Fido enjoy life to the fullest, there are some things to keep in mind.

On Monday, veterinarian Dr. Lisa Lippman, shared the latest health and safety tips on caring for our furry friends, from dispensing seasonal tips, to providing advice on what to do if Fido wanders off during the hustle and bustle of the busy season.

One big takeaway was a myth Lippman dispelled. Although the temperatures drop, fleas and ticks are still a cause for concern, so keeping your pets protected is a high priority.