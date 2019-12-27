Keeping you and your property safe from flood waters

With weather that could lead to flooding making its way into central and north central Wisconsin, Marathon County’s Emergency Management Department has some tips for people to keep both themselves and their property safe.

“We’re expecting a large amount of rain over the next couple of days, and the rain along with melting snow should cause flooding in the low lying areas,” said Phil Rentmeester, Emergency Management director for Marathon County. “People should really be aware of their situation. Have they had flooding in their area before? Ask themselves, ‘Has it flooded here in the past, and if it does again, what can we do to be prepared?’”

According to Rentmeester, keeping an eye on your property and making sure the water has a place to go is a key part to preventing floods from occurring. It’s easy for storm drains and culverts to become backed up with ice jams during this time of year.

If you notice a drain or culvert on public property near your home that is jammed, you’re encouraged to contact your public works department so that they can come and take care of the issue. It’s also important to be aware of flooding that may occur inside your home or business.

“If you have flooding inside your home, make sure that you’re raising things up off the floor, make sure that things are staying dry,” advised Rentmeester. “If need be, shut off your electrical power to those areas, and be aware of any water that might be coming into your home.”

As always, it is encouraged to avoid floodwaters when out and about, as even what may seem like small amount can cause serious issues.

“Six inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet. Six inches of moving water can sweep a vehicle downstream,” warned Rentmeester. “Those are things to take into consideration, along with any power lines that may be down. It’s good practice to consider them hazardous, consider them live, and to keep a good safe distance from them.”

Other advice Rentmeester offered is to check your homeowner’s insurance policy to see what it covers, as most insurance policies do not cover flooding.

