Keeping up with fitness routines while gyms are closed and members stay home

As area gyms scale down the number of people allowed in or close all together for the time being amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some facilities are making sure people are keeping up with their fitness routines from home.

Shannon Ramsey, the health and wellness director for the Woodson YMCA in Wausau joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 live, to share some suggestions.

She said the YMCA has taken safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, by closing down their building.

“As far as being a Y employee, we are just going to town cleaning and sanitizing and doing a lot of research on how to keep our members busy.”

They’re doing so by sharing YouTube videos, suggesting what members at home can do, using tools right there at their disposal.

“We’ll probably do some Facebook live events.”

For kids who are currently out of school, Ramsey suggested using laundry as a way to keep active.

“What I mean by that is if you have a laundry room that’s downstairs, have the kids go down and change it over for you and have them run it upstairs. When the laundry’s all being done, have them basically bring one article up at a time, fold it, put it back to where it needs to go. Go back downstairs or wherever your laundry room is at, fold it and put it away one article at a time, just to get some more movement in their activity.”

Ramsey demonstrated an exercise people can do at home. Click on the video above to watch.