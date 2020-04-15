Keeping safe from Facebook scams

Today sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay make it easy for people to buy and sell used items at a great price, but not everyone is looking to give you a great deal.

With the safer at home order banning all rummage, garage and yard sales for the spring, many are turning the internet to sell their items, while other are looking to scam sellers out of their money.

Jim Temmer with the Better Business Bureau said to assure internet safety while utilizing the web to keep your eyes peeled for things that seem off.

"Slow down. Don't rush into any purchase, don't rush into putting your personal information somewhere. Really think about where that information is going,” Temmer said.

As always they recommend doing your research before purchasing from strangers, and never use a check or wired money for the transaction. Officials also want to remind buyers to abide by CDC guidelines if buying from community members. You never know if the item you're purchasing may have the coronavirus on it, or how safe the sellers have been staying either.

Facebook has also been home to scamming quizzes as well.

These quizzes often ask you for personal information that might be the answer to banking information.

To limit these quizzes the BBB said to only friend people you know, limit personal information on your page and set your account to private.