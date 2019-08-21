Keep your car in tip-top shape before Labor Day weekend travel

Labor Day weekend is almost here, and for many Americans that means getting in the car for one last summer trip with family or friends.

A Racine woman is accused of leaving her 3-year-old grandson in a hot vehicle while she shopped at the Dollar Tree

Keeping your car in tip-top shape is vital to ensure your getaway is safe and enjoyable.

On Wednesday, Zach Jobe from Donut Media, one of the largest and fastest growing automotive YouTube channels, talked about how to prep your car, no matter how old, for the last road trip of the summer and before the fall and winter months.

Some of the tips he offered include:

• Check your fluids, lights and battery:

Before heading out on a road trip, make sure your car fluids are topped off, lights are all functioning and that your battery is at a healthy level. No one wants to be stranded due to low battery life or fluids.

• Protect your engine with synthetic motor oil:

Making sure to use a high-quality synthetic oil, like Mobil 1™, will help your road trip vehicle’s engine stay in excellent condition for 250,000 miles. Compared to conventional oil, synthetics can help clean sludge, provide superior high-temperature protection during hot summer days and extend oil life.

• Check tire pressure and tread:

Make sure to check that your tire pressure levels line up with the recommended pressure for your car. This can usually be found on the interior of your driver side door. Additionally, use the quarter test on your tires to make sure your tire treads are up to safety requirements.