Keep your New Year's resolutions strong throughout the year and beyond

New year, new you, they say! But only 8% of people will fulfill their New Year’s resolution goals in a timely manner, and approximately 77% will quit within the first week of the year.

Amy Goodson, registered dietitian and wellness expert joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to share how to kick off the new year on the right foot and hold yourself to it so you can be the best you in 2020 and beyond.

Goodson talked about saying yes, more often. Time flies by and before we know it, we are looking back saying “I wish I did that!”. This year, Goodson said to make a commitment to saying “yes” to more opportunities to travel, enjoying a stay-cation, or embarking on new adventures with family, friends, or on your own.

Goodson added that we don’t have to totally cut out all our favorite foods when choosing better habits in the new year. Instead, she suggested to swap out your past options for a similar healthy one, like switching pasta out for zoodles.

It's also best to have a plan. One of the best ways to make New Year's resolutions sustainable is to make a plan and stick to it. Decide what meals and snacks you will eat for the week and schedule exercise on your work calendar.

What's always helpful is to buddy up. When you have your eyes on your goals, get a follow-through friend, someone who will follow-up with you to make sure you are following up with your goals. A simple plan can help you stick to your goals long-term.

