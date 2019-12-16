Wausau Fire: Good job so far keeping the wreath green

The City of Wausau is now in its third week of Keep the Wreath Green challenge. Officials with the Wausau Fire Department says they are pleased with how the community is responding so far.

Keep the Wreath Green is a nationwide campaign encouraging communities to decrease the number of fires during the holiday season. At fire departments throughout the country that are participating, sit a wreath with green light bulbs. Every time there is a structure fire in the area, a green light bulb is turned red. The challenge is to keep the wreath green from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day.

“Right now, we have one red bulb on our wreath so far,” explained Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Barteck, with the Wausau Fire Department. “We have responded to several incidents, but only one has met the criteria to add a red bulb.”

The department only turns a bulb from green to red when there is a fire that caused enough damage for the building to be repaired. Barteck says in 2018 not a single bulb was turned red.

One of the main reasons behind fires during this time of year is a result of people failing to water their real Christmas Trees in their homes. Crews are reminding those who love the smell of fresh pine to us the right type of light bulbs and to water the tree frequently.

“Residents should take extreme precautions in making sure their trees have water and to use low LED voltage lighting on the tree,” stated Lieutenant Cody Wiesman with the Wausau Fire Department.

The Wreath at the Wausau Fire Department Station One will hang from their building until the end of the challenge to remind people as they drive by.