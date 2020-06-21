Fire crews complete three separate water rescues, warn about conditions

Crews have rescued a group kayaking stranded on the Eau Claire River while kayaking near the town of Easton in Marathon County.

A member of the South Are Fire District (SAFER) confirmed to a NewsChannel 7 crew on the scene that a rescue team with the Easton Fire Department was able to get the stranded boaters out of the water successfully.

This after SAFER completed two rescue operations earlier Sunday afternoon, both on the Eau Claire River, west of Yellow Banks Park.

No one was seriously injured.

SAFER posted to Facebook warning those heading out on the water that conditions are dangerous.

With more rain expected Sunday night, SAFER is warning that the river may be higher and faster in the days ahead, encouraging everyone out on the water to wear their life jackets and to watch out for debris.