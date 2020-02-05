Kaul, advocates attack GOP for considering rape kit bill

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is accusing Republicans of trying to kill a bill designed to prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.

Kaul has been pushing bipartisan bills that would create kit submission and tracking protocols.

Last week Assembly Republicans released a bill that incorporates the protocols but includes provisions requiring police to notify immigration authorities if attackers are in the country illegally and allows student victims to enter school choice programs.

Both provisions are non-starters for Democrats. Kaul told the Assembly Health Committee on Wednesday that the new bill is a mess and designed to introduce divisive topics.

