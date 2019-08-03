Kaukauna man arrested in Onieda Co. for OWI with kids in the vehicle

A Kaukauna man was arrested in Oneida County Saturday morning for first offense OWI with three children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post, a trooper stopped a 2005 GMC Sierra for a seatbelt violation on State Highway 47 near Wildwood Drive in Oneida County at approximately 9:52 a.m.

The trooper asked the driver, Jacob Anderson, 41, to do a field sobriety test, and learned the driver was operating with a restricted controlled substance.

Anderson was arrested for operating while under the influence of a controlled substance first offense with a passenger under the age of 16, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.