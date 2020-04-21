Katie Rosenberg to begin term as Wausau Mayor

Katie Rosenberg will be sworn in as Wausau Mayor on Tuesday morning.

Rosenberg, a Marathon County board supervisor defeated incumbent Robert Mielke with 52% of the votes.

Rosenberg was elected to the Marathon County board in 2016, where she has served ever since. On her website, she lays out her plan as mayor of Wausau. "I am really ready to get to work on behalf of my neighbors and the residents of Wausau, and even the greater region," she said April 13.

According to Wausau city ordinance, she will begin her term on the third Tuesday of April, or April 21. The Wausau city council will also see new faces, with five newly-elected members incoming.