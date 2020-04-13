Katie Rosenberg defeats incumbent Robert Mielke to be next Wausau mayor

Marathon County board supervisor Katie Rosenberg has defeated incumbent Robert Mielke as Wausau mayor.

Wausau election results show her winning with 52% of the vote, and Mielke pulling about 47.4%. Mielke is finishing his first four-year term as Wausau mayor.

Mielke also served as alderperson for the city of Wausau, and is a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserve.

Rosenberg was elected to the Marathon County board in 2016, where she has served ever since. On her website, she lays out her plan as mayor of Wausau.

"I am really ready to get to work on behalf of my neighbors and the residents of Wausau, and even the greater region," she said Monday.

She said she had expected to knock on many doors in March, which all changed with the Stay at Home order.

"You pivot quickly but it's a different feeling altogether just not knowing the reaction in person," she said.

According to Wausau city ordinance, she will begin her term on the third Tuesday of April, or April 21. The Wausau city council will also see new faces, with five newly-elected members incoming.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to Robert Mielke for his response, and will update this article if we hear back.