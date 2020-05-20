Katie Huber does special photo shoot for SPASH seniors

Seventy spots filled up in 72 hours. Katie Huber wanted to use her talents to do something special for the graduating seniors during an unprecedented time.

“They’ve spent 15 years to get to this point,” said Huber.

A brief 10 minute photo session can mean the world.

“I just want to say thank you so much because this is hard enough as it is,” said SPASH senior Emily Boeck.

Huber takes the seniors on a brief stroll through downtown Stevens Point. She’ll stop them and snap a quick photo.

“On the ground, I just came out one day, and we created a chalk path. There are a couple of arrows, a couple of inspirational messages,” said Huber.

Her favorite part of the walk is asking questions and getting to hear about someone else’s life.

“There is some spots to stop, and I just take a couple of pictures at each session, and I really get to know the kids, which to me is what it’s all about,” said Huber.

Huber is a teacher at Ben Franklin Junior High. That’s why she felt the need to be a part of the #SPASHSTRONG initiative.

“It’s important to me to just be able to give back to them, and they’ve inspired me to do that,” said Huber.

Huber added that she still has nine open sessions left. She says that if those fill, she plans to add more beyond next Wednesday.