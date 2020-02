After their first appearance in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl against the 49ers 31-20.

The Chiefs took a ten point deficit going into the fourth quarter but then scored 21 unanswered points.

Patrick Mahomes led the charge throwing for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Damien Williams led the rushing attack with 104 yards on 17 attempts with two total touchdowns on the night.